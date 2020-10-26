Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given New $350.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.82.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $404.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $245.00 and a 52-week high of $404.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.09.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

