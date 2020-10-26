Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $404.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.64 and a 200-day moving average of $346.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.64.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

