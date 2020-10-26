Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.78

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 69056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRQ. TheStreet raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $277.97 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1,542.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 258.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 79,052 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

