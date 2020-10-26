Turning Point Therapeutics’ (TPTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $102.56 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

