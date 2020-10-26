Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $77.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $102.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,254.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

