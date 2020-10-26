Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.00

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $76.92, with a volume of 2344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.45.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $813.04 million, a P/E ratio of 64.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.81%.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,161 shares in the company, valued at $37,529,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $123,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tucows in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tucows by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tucows in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tucows by 108.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

