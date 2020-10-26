TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

TRST opened at $5.80 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $559.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 10,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $114,405. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

