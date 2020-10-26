Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Trupanion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $95.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,498.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at $43,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,220. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trupanion by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 118,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 390.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 403,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 61.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Trupanion by 6.1% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 311,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.