Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.43-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Triton International has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Triton International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised Triton International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In other Triton International news, Director Vestar/Triton Investments Iii, sold 10,706,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $402,796,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,740,982 shares of company stock valued at $404,116,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

