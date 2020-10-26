TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has $27.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,569,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 217,524 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter valued at $937,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

