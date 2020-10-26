TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded at B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

TPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 192,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

