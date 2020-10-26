TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of TravelCenters of America to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.10.

TA stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $406.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.00.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. Research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

