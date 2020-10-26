TransUnion (TRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRU opened at $86.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,569,643.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,414 shares of company stock worth $3,801,572. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

