Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9,450.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $930,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $139.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.52. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

