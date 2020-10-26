Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Financial Analysis

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Franklin Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 5.38 -$6.51 million N/A N/A Franklin Wireless $75.07 million 2.63 $5.55 million N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Touchpoint Group and Franklin Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless 0 0 1 0 3.00

Franklin Wireless has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Franklin Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Risk and Volatility

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group -1,799.36% -192.24% -57.15% Franklin Wireless 7.39% 31.59% 14.50%

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats Touchpoint Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

