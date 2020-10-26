Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 420 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 592,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 48.9% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 163,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $128.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.02, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

