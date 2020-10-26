Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 111 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $346.96 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

