Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $32,000 Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3,901.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 234.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $1,931,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $4,470,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp bought 2,912,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.91.

Shares of IAC opened at $129.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

