Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after buying an additional 256,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,209,000 after acquiring an additional 540,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

