Tompkins Financial Corp Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,707,000 after acquiring an additional 231,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

