Tompkins Financial Corp Has $45,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

McKesson stock opened at $156.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

