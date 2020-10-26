Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST opened at $374.60 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

