Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $47.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $1,435,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,458 shares of company stock worth $21,536,792 in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,377.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 86.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

