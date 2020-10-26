Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TVTY. Craig Hallum raised Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Tivity Health stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.58 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 56,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 274,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

