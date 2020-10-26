Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.24. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 289,559 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.30%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.