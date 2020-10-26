Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Gap Up to $0.76

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.93. Titan Medical shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 62,045 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $61.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 2.89.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.
About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
