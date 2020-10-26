Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Gap Up to $0.76

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.93. Titan Medical shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 62,045 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $61.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 2.89.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Titan Medical by 218.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

