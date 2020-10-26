Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Gap Up to $0.76

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.93. Titan Medical shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 62,045 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 million, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

