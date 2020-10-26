Thore Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $13,179.22 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $13,179.22 and approximately $93,832.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00440294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

