Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.7% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after purchasing an additional 741,998 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,271,000 after purchasing an additional 585,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,137 shares of company stock worth $35,176,956. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $480.17 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.