THEKEY (TKY) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $4,300.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bit-Z and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

