The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Increased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 592,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 48.9% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 163,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $128.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

