The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $141.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

