The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $141.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

