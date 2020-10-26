The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THG stock opened at $101.73 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

