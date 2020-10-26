The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) versus RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Head-To-Head Comparison

The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) and RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Chiba Bank and RENAULT S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Chiba Bank 19.44% 5.27% 0.32% RENAULT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

0.2% of RENAULT S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Chiba Bank and RENAULT S A/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Chiba Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 RENAULT S A/ADR 2 5 6 0 2.31

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Chiba Bank and RENAULT S A/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Chiba Bank $2.23 billion 1.95 $441.39 million N/A N/A RENAULT S A/ADR $62.21 billion 0.14 -$157.92 million ($0.12) -48.58

The Chiba Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RENAULT S A/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

The Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RENAULT S A/ADR has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Chiba Bank beats RENAULT S A/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business. In addition, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; purchases and sells supplies and consumer goods; and develops computer systems and commissioned computation tasks. Further, the company provides housing-loan guarantees and fee collection services; consulting services for portfolio investments of client financial assets; information and survey services; and accounting and administration, and temporary staff services. Additionally, it engages in the investigation and research of advanced financial technologies; and planning and development of financial services. The company serves individuals and SMEs. As of March 31, 2020, it operated approximately 183 offices, including 159 branches, 21 sub-branches, and 3 virtual branches; 49,371 off-branch ATM locations; 3 money exchange counters; 3 branches in New York, Hong Kong, and London; and 3 representative offices in Shanghai, Singapore, and Bangkok. The Chiba Bank, Ltd. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands. The company also sells powertrains and used vehicles, as well as spare parts; and provides various services, including collecting commissions for loans, sales financing, rental, maintenance, and service contracts. In addition, it offers finance for the purchasing inventories of new and used vehicles, and replacement parts; designs, produces, and sells converted vehicles; provides Renault EASY CONNECT for Fleet, a connected service for business users; and produces driving aids, such as steering-wheel mounted accelerators and brakes, multifunction remote control units to operate indicators, lights and horns, pedal transfers, etc., as well as manual or electric swivel seats. It also exports its products worldwide. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

