The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

MKM Partners reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports.

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $763.00.

SAM stock opened at $1,091.10 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,092.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $884.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total value of $8,793,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,654 shares of company stock valued at $67,077,411 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $12,993,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 69.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

