Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 281.67 ($3.68).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Simon Patterson acquired 70,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £148,592.53 ($194,137.09). Also, insider John Allan acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £66,600 ($87,013.33). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 100,552 shares of company stock valued at $21,546,718.

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 213.60 ($2.79) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.50%.

About Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

