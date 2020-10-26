Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded by 140166 to Neutral

140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $106.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

