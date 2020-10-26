Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $100.00 at DA Davidson

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TER. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. 140166 raised Teradyne from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of TER opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

