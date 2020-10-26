Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Set at C$26.00 by CSFB

CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.73.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$18.19 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$23.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

