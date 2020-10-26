Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Set at C$26.00 by CSFB

CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.73.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$18.19 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$23.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

