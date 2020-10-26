Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price objective on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.73.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$18.19 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$23.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

