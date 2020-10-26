Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price objective on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.73.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$18.19 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$23.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

