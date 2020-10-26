TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

NYSE FTI opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

