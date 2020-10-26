TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.
NYSE FTI opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
