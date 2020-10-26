TEAM (TokenStars) Hits One Day Volume of $1,662.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 26th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $123,941.55 and approximately $1,662.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001250 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00009442 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

