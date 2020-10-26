TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $67.15 Average PT from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.15.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TC Energy by 94.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 1,638.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

