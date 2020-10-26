TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $67.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.15.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 347,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

