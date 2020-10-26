TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) PT Lowered to $85.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.91.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,038.04 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,758,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,048,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,274,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,098,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,087,000 after purchasing an additional 739,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.