TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given New $99.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of TAL Education Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.91.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $70.31 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7,038.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

