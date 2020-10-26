Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Sykes Enterprises worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYKE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYKE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

SYKE opened at $36.29 on Monday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

