SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) vs. Roan Holdings Group (NASDAQ:RAHGF) Critical Comparison

Roan Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) and SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Roan Holdings Group alerts:

87.0% of SWK shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Roan Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SWK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Roan Holdings Group and SWK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Holdings Group $2.88 million 0.53 $24.21 million N/A N/A SWK $30.75 million 6.00 $23.83 million $1.66 8.69

Roan Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SWK.

Profitability

This table compares Roan Holdings Group and SWK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A SWK 29.63% 7.14% 6.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Roan Holdings Group and SWK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SWK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Roan Holdings Group has a beta of -10.16, suggesting that its stock price is 1,116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWK has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SWK beats Roan Holdings Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roan Holdings Group

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. operates as a non-bank financial corporation that provides financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals in the People's Republic of China. It also provides health management, insurance, healthcare, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions. The company also serves customers in commerce and service, real estate, technology promotion and application services, construction, finance, wholesale and retail, and other industries. The company was formerly known as China Lending Corporation and changed its name to Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. in January 2020. Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. The company, through its subsidiary, SWK Advisors LLC, offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The company also engages in the pharmaceutical development, formulation and manufacturing, and licensing business through the Peptelligence platform. Its product pipeline includes Ovarest, an oral leuprolide tablet to treat endometriosis; and Tobrate, an oral tobramycin tablet for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.