Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR) vs. Stantec (OTCMKTS:STN) Financial Analysis

Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR) and Stantec (NYSE:STN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Super Nova Resources and Stantec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A Stantec 3.94% 11.83% 4.98%

62.6% of Stantec shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Super Nova Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Super Nova Resources and Stantec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Nova Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Stantec 0 3 5 0 2.63

Stantec has a consensus price target of $45.38, suggesting a potential upside of 48.43%. Given Stantec’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stantec is more favorable than Super Nova Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Super Nova Resources has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stantec has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super Nova Resources and Stantec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stantec $3.64 billion 0.94 $146.50 million $1.52 20.11

Stantec has higher revenue and earnings than Super Nova Resources.

Summary

Stantec beats Super Nova Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Super Nova Resources Company Profile

Super Nova Resources, Inc. engages in the provision of video communication services. It provides GreenLink Video Assistance and Point-of-Decision Systems through its subsidiary. It offers live, real-time, and bi-directional personal video communication between customers and customer service representatives stationed in centralized video command centers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics. It also offers water, transportation, and public works; transportation planning and traffic engineering; and resource assessment, mine development, reclamation, hydrology, and geotechnical and infrastructure engineering services, as well as urban planning, traffic assessments and optimization, environmental impact assessments, and public consultation services. In addition, the company provides structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and hydraulics engineering services. It serves urban regeneration, infrastructure, education, energy, industrial, building, tourism and leisure, and waste and water sectors, as well as office and commercial, residential, and retail and town centers. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

